WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Friday, Isaiah 117 House communities across the United States began a summer lemonade stand fundraiser.

The event is paying homage to the first lemonade stand by the organization, which was held to raise money for their Carter County house in 2017. This would soon turn into an Isaiah 117 House tradition.

“That tradition has continued over the years,” said Corey Paulson, Co-Founder and Director of Development for Isaiah 117. “Now, in our fifth year, almost sixth year, we’re doing this all over the country and all of our locations.”

Paulson says the organization had over 600 stands supporting the houses across the nation last year.

“There was 650 lemonade stands last year across eight states and raised almost half a million dollars for Isaiah 117 house,” said Paulson. “So we hope to increase that this year and have even more stands and more awareness raised for kids entering foster care.”

Isaiah 117 aims to make the transition into foster care easier for children. The organization’s different homes provide clean clothes, toys and love for children entering foster care throughout the nation.

All proceeds from the lemonade stand fundraiser go straight to the Isaiah 117 House in the community where the stand was held.

“Those funds go directly toward getting stuff for kids, whether it’s you know, the toys and the clothes, the hygiene products that we provide to them, the new backpacks and the new duffel bags that they leave with this money goes toward purchasing all those items for them so we can just give them away,” said Paulson.

Members of the Isaiah 117 community were not the only ones involved. Tempa Bader, who is on the local advisory board for the group’s Washington County house, got her church’s women’s ministry involved. Bader said they got involved because they wanted to bring attention to the organization.

“The main reason we want to do it is to promote awareness,” Bader said. “Sometimes, I think, especially in the circles I’m in, you think everybody knows about Isaiah 117, but that’s not the truth. One of the purposes is to raise awareness and let people know what we do as a ministry.”

The lemonade stands will continue to operate through the evening of July 16.