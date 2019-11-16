Isaiah 117 House founder honored as a 2019 Angels in Adoption honoree

(WJHL) – One local woman’s mission of giving back to foster children is catching national attention.

Ronda Paulson, the founder of Isaiah 117 House, was nominated as a 2019 Angels in Adoption honoree.

Paulson joined other honorees during this week’s Congressional Coalition of Adoption Institute program in Washington, D.C. She was nominated as an honoree by Tennessee US Rep. Phil Roe.

Each year the Angels in Adoption program honors people across the country for their work in advocating for children finding homes with foster families.