Isaiah 117 House featured on Monday night’s episode of ‘Returning the Favor’ with Mike Rowe

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Months after filming the episode, a non-profit ministry that helps provide a comforting home for children waiting to be placed with a foster family will be featured on Facebook Watch Monday night.

Mike Rowe, known for his role as host of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel, is now the host of a show called “Returning the Favor” on Facebook Watch.

The episode features Ronda Paulson, founder of the Isaiah 117 House, talking about the service they provide to so many kids in our community.

A News Channel 11 crew was on-site in January as Mike Rowe and his team filmed the episode.

Look for continuing coverage tonight on WJHL at 11 o’clock.