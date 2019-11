GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Isaiah 117 House facility started off the week by cutting the ribbon in Greene County.

The ceremony was held on Monday at 10 a.m. in Greeneville on West Main Street.

Isaiah 117 House works to help foster children by making sure their transition into their new homes is safe and comfortable.

Last month, Isaiah 117 broke ground on their first Sullivan County facility.

