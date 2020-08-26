Isaiah 117 House celebrates new facility in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Children awaiting foster care in our region have a new place to find physical and emotional support.

Wednesday morning, a ribbon-cutting took place to celebrate the opening of a new Isaiah 117 House in Sullivan County.

Isaiah 117 House is a place that provides a comforting home with food, necessities and support for children awaiting foster care placement.

Photo: WJHL

Isaiah 117 House’s first facility in the region was established in Carter County.

There are also houses in Greene and Washington counties.

The homes were made possible in part through the generosity of community members, groups and businesses across the region.

The organization is raising awareness about its work in counties across the state in hopes of building more homes to care for children as they await foster care placement.