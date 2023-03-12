CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Isaiah 117 House hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday to celebrate an upcoming house that will serve Hawkins and Hancock counties.

Nonprofit organization Isaiah 117 House provides physical and emotional support to children awaiting foster care placement in a safe and loving environment.

The organization currently has 21 homes in the state of Tennessee and around 40 across America.

Tennessee’s Director for Isaiah 117 House Regan Pierce told News Channel 11 about what the new home will consist of.

“We’ll have two bedrooms, each can hold two to three kids depending on what is needed,” said Pierce. “It will have a living room, two full bathrooms, kitchen, all that.”

The organization created these homes so children waiting for foster placement won’t have to wait in a Department of Children’s Services (DCS) office. Isaiah 117 works hand in hand with the DCS.

“If they have any needs that they need from us, then we’ll provide those needs,” said Alison Osborne, Program Coordinator for the organization.

Osborne said she has seen the impact the organization has on the children first-hand.

“I mean, we’ve talked to several kids that came through the houses and they say it changed their lives,” said Osbourne. “How much they feel love and just how special and valuable and you know, worthy, they feel when they’ve gone through an Isaiah 117 house.”

The new house planned for Hawkins and Hancock counties is expected to open next year, according to the organization. Osborne said it took a month to secure the property for the new home.

“We found the property in early January and we closed early February,” said Osborne. “Here we are early March breaking ground.”

The organization has close to 40 homes across America and there are around 8 states currently working to open homes in their area, Isaiah 117 House said.

They are in need of socks, jeans, underwear, and clothing for teens and adults. If you are interested in donating you can visit their website, Isaiah 117.