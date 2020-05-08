Is Northeast Tennessee ready to reopen? Key COVID-19 data drops over 3 weeks

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Tennessee businesses begin restricted operations under Gov. Bill Lee’s suggested guidelines this week, state officials point to several metrics they say support the decision to begin reopening the state’s economy.

Guidelines released by The White House dictate that a “downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests” in a two-week period is part of the criteria for states to reopen.

In other words, of the tests administered in the state, what percent of them are positive? And is that number decreasing over two weeks?

News Channel 11 took a look at that data from April 12 through today and found a decrease in the percent of positive cases in that time.

This graph shows the percent of COVID-19 tests that were positive from April 12 to May 8.

This data was calculated by adding the number of total tests performed in each county in our region each day, the total number of positive tests and calculating the percent of positive COVID-19 tests each day.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey maintained that case counts would increase as testing efforts ramped up.

A pop-up health clinic in Hawkins County on April 18 drew people out for testing, and testing data the following week ballooned from 298 tests reported on Monday (April 21) in the county to 627 reported by the end of the week (April 24) as the test results came in.

The case count remained at 28 positive COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County that week. The increasing case numbers combined with the stable positive case count resulted in a sharp decrease in the percent of positive tests the week following the pop-up clinic.

This graph shows the percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County from April 12 to May 8.

For other counties, each has reflected an overall decrease in positive COVID-19 cases relative to the total number of tests performed in each county.

From April 12 to May 8:

Greene County went from 10.88% to 3.94%.

Hawkins County went from 10.65% to 2.92%

Sullivan County went from 8.94% to 2.53%

Washington County went from 7.55% to 2.72%

Carter County went from 1.99% to 1.98%

Johnson County went from 6.90% to 3.70%

Unicoi County went from 1.85% to 0.61%

As of Friday, Johnson County reported the highest percent of positive COVID-19 cases (5) to the total number of tests performed (135), and Unicoi County reported the lost percent of positive COVID-19 cases (1) per total tests performed in the county (329).

The percentage in Carter County grew to its highest peak at 3.04% on April 26, declining to 1.98% on Friday.

In Northeast Tennessee, testing has increased from 1,659 tests on April 12 to 7,866 – an increase of 6,207 tests in less than a month.

In the same timeframe, there has been an increase of 79 positive COVID-19 cases in northeast Tennessee.

As testing increases over time, if the number of positive COVID-19 remains stable, the percent of positive COVID-19 will continue to drop, meeting one of the federal guidelines to begin reopening the state economy.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.