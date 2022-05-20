GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A nearly three-decades-old tradition will return to Greene County May 21-22.

The 27th annual Iris Festival will attract thousands of visitors to downtown Greeneville as vendors line the streets with crafts, food and activities the entire family can enjoy.

From College to Academy streets, festival-goers can anticipate arts and crafts booths featuring jewelry, quilts, metal art, handspun pottery, fused glass, painting, wreaths, hand-made clothing, homemade dips and sauces and last but not least, perennial irises.

At Merchants’ Market, families can join in on the face-painting fun with even more shopping opportunities, including boutique clothing and promotional items.

Food options will be close to never-ending — from fresh, made-from-scratch doughnuts and ethnic eats such as Egyptian cuisine. Families can also grab quick treats such as cotton candy, fruit kabobs, freshly squeezed lemonade and ice cream.

The festival will include live entertainment with a variety of performances, including bluegrass, rock, pop and country along with a dance floor for those who feel the music.

Other activities at the festival include the 2nd Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Entry fees will be $30, with a special group rate of $20 per person for groups of five people or more. The walk will take participants from First Baptist Church and make its way through historic downtown.

The 7th annual Sundown on Depot car show will hit the road on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Main Street. Registration to show a vehicle is $10, and all proceeds will go to Holston United Methodist Home for Children.

The 18th annual Iris Festival Pageant will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Greeneville High School, featuring eight age categories from 0-11 months to 16 years and older.

Another event includes the Bicycle Ride Across Greene County (BRAGco) in its inaugural ride on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. The 67.3-mile adventure will show bikers all of Greene County’s glory from historic downtown to the rolling hills throughout the county, climbing and winding along the Nolichucky River. The event is limited to 40 riders with an entry fee of $45 per person.

The festival’s major sponsors include Cornerstone Home Lending, Eastman Credit Union, The Greeneville Sun, Radio Greeneville, Donaldson, Rodefer Moss, Brolin & Bailey, Durham & Hensley, First Horizon and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks. For more information, call 423-638-4111 or click here.