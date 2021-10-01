Investigators seeking missing Alabama woman with ties to Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help finding an Alabama woman who has reportedly been missing since Sept. 13.

The sheriff’s office reports Toni Ann Adams, 33, last had an address in Tennessee in the 100 block of Methodist Ridge Road in Telford.

Adams is described as being 5’9″ with blue eyes and dark purple-dyed hair. She reportedly weighs 135 pounds.

Adams was last seen on the morning of Sept. 13 in Dekalb County, Alabama.

The release says Adams had previously lived in and still has ties to the Telford and Jonesborough, Tenn. areas.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information on Adams to contact investigators at 423-788-1414.