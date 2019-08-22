Investigators find meth, heroin, marijuana during traffic stop in Kingsport

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a local man after finding drugs, money, and pills inside his vehicle.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said David Michael Stallard had been at the center of an investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the Kingsport area.

Stallard was wanted for driving on a suspended license and investigators found the suspect driving on Wednesday.

During a traffic stop Wednesday, “Investigators located over 135 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of heroin, 14.4 grams of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills and $9,132.00 in US currency inside the vehicle.”

Stallard was arrested on several charges including controlled Schedule I drug violations, promotion of methamphetamine manufacturing, and possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale.

Stallard is being held in the Sullivan County Jail without bond.