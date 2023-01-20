MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee.

According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. Stout after he “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Jan. 13.

Stout, according to the county’s website, serves as the jurisdiction’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. The county employee allegedly involved in the incident was not named.

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter released a statement confirming the incident as well but did not elaborate on what caused the investigation. Potter did state the alleged incident occurred “between an elected official and a county employee.”

“While I believe in transparency and accountability to the citizens of Johnson County, I have been advised that, because this involves personnel matters, I cannot comment further to avoid compromising the investigation by state officials,” Potter said. “No further information will be released at this time. Once the evaluation and investigation are complete, the findings will be made available to the public, as allowed, by the Board of Judicial Conduct.”

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.