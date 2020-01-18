UPDATE: THP identifies victim in fatal crash in Hamblen County

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. – Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that 33-year-old Ward Catron of Bulls Gap was killed in a head-on crash at 7270 E. Andrew Johnson Highway around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

THP reports that Catron was driving his GMC pickup truck south over a blind hill when he crossed the double yellow line, into the path of a Nissan SUV driven by Glendi Diaz, 38, of Morristown.

The report states that Diaz suffered injuries as a result of the crash. The report also said that Catron was unrestrained during the accident and confirmed that a seatbelt would have made a difference in the outcome.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office confirms first responders are working the scene of a fatal crash from Saturday morning.

Sheriff Esco Jarnagin confirmed on social media the crash happened on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Highland Church.

The sheriff says it was a two vehicle crash with the driver of one vehicle confirmed dead, and three other injuries reported from other vehicle. The women that were injured in the vehicle have been taken to an area hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

