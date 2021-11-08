Investigation underway after body found in abandoned house in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house.

The body of Caitlin Crum, 20, of Greene County, was discovered Sunday afternoon on West Barton Ridge Road, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Police are still investigating Crum’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators by phone or email:

Captain Tim Davis
tdavis@greenevillepd.org
(423)787-6193

Lt. David White
dwhite@greenevillepd.org
(423)783-2834

Detective Gina Holt
gholt@greenevillepd.org
(423)783-2815

