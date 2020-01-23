2 bodies found at Chilhowie residence in apparent murder-suicide

Breaking News
Investigation underway after 2 bodies found at Chilhowie residence
Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two bodies were found at a residence in the Chilhowie community Wednesday morning.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered the bodies after conducting a welfare check at a home on Piedmont Road.

Investigators have processed the scene and the bodies will be taken to Roanoke for autopsies.

Sheriff Chip Shuler says the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

