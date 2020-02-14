Investigation reveals Carter Co. man reportedly requested sexual favors from juvenile

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Carter County have arrested a Stoney Creek man after they said he reportedly requested sexual favors from a juvenile.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office officials report that Joseph Walter Sampson, 59, was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor.

In a news release issued Friday, authorities said “Investigators became aware of the incident after the child’s mother discovered the video…The mother showed the video to investigators, which contains visual and audio footage of Sampson making multiple requests for sexual favors.”

Sampson was arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.