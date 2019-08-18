Investigation open after 3-year-old girl drowns in Blount County pool Friday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The investigation continues after a 3-year-old girl drowned in a pool Friday in Blount County, Tennessee.

Deputies say they responded to the call on Friday at a residence on West Cumberland Drive. Deputies say EMS was already on scene performing CPR on the girl.

She was then taken to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members say the girl was eating dinner in the backyard. Just after that, she was found in the pool. They attempted CPR until first responders arrived.

The investigation into the drowning remains open this morning.