TBI: 1 transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents are investigating events leading up to an officer-involved shooting that happened late Sunday night in Kingsport.

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened late Sunday night in Kingsport.



DETAILS: https://t.co/kZjQ1rw5mr pic.twitter.com/apLHdjy3pJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 12, 2021

A statement from the TBI says just after 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Mount Carmel Police department spotted a stolen SUV traveling along Highway 11W.

Here’s what we know about the Officer Involved Shooting in Kingsport:



-A pursuit for a stolen car out of Hawkins Co. started on 11W at 9:30 with the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Dept. pic.twitter.com/XvBsjEqLsm — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) April 12, 2021

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and a police chase began. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle into Kingsport city limits, where the driver of the stolen SUV encountered officers with the Kingsport Police Department and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office blocking the roadway as part of an investigation involving an unrelated incident.

As the vehicle approached the area, the driver did not stop and drove towards officers, resulting in the Sullivan County deputy firing shots, hitting the driver. The vehicle then crashed in the 200 block of Virgil Avenue.

The driver of this stolen vehicle is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Kingsport.



I’ll have the details in a live report at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/MlZsfdLEFY — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) April 12, 2021

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the four passengers in the SUV sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is wrapping up on scene of an officer involved shooting in Kingsport. pic.twitter.com/VC5rxJWYD7 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) April 12, 2021

The vehicle was towed from the scene around 2:22 a.m.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the Kingsport officers and Sullivan County deputy were originally on the scene of an unrelated shooting.

No further details regarding that incident have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.