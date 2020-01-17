Investigation nets nine on federal gun and drug charges in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year-long investigation has resulted in federal drug and gun charges against nine people in Unicoi County.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation targeted methamphetamine dealers and involved the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, and Erwin Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the last suspect, Robbie English, was arrested on Thursday after evading law enforcement since October. He was found in the basement of a home at the intersection of 7th and Higgins Street. Investigators say he threatened to kill officers with an explosive device.

A bomb squad responded to the scene after officers found what appeared to be an explosive device, but it turned out to be a hoax.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

The following charges were filed:

Robbie English:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

• Knowing Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jeremy Wayne Effler:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

• False statement on form

• Knowing Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Drug Trafficking Crime

Joshua Tyler Hampton:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

• Knowing Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Drug Trafficking Crime

Robert Gene Edwards Jr:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Michael Chad Duncan:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jason Beechard Woody:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Rene Bond:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Stephanie Shelton Gentry:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Corey McInturff:

• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine