Investigation leads to drug charges against 3 in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by Sullivan County authorities led to the arrest of three people on drug charges.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Operations Unit detectives had been conducting an investigation into Casey Mays, 29, regarding illegal drug distribution. Investigators learned that Mays and Cody McDavid, 24, who had active warrants out of Scott County, were in a hotel room in Kingsport.

“On August 9th, a K-9 deputy with SCSO spotted Mays’ vehicle leaving the hotel,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news release. “The vehicle was stopped, and the driver, Zachary Parker, was found to have active warrants from Bristol, Virginia.”

The sheriff’s office says deputies searched the vehicle and found about 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 15 grams of marijuana, various pills, drug paraphernalia that included two digital scales, two handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition, and $545 in cash.

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

“Following the arrest of Parker, detectives discovered that arrest warrants had recently been issued for Casey Mays,” Cassidy said. “Detectives made contact with both Mays and McDavid at the hotel, where both were taken into custody.”

After getting consent to search the hotel room, deputies discovered 14 grams of crystal meth, various pills, a “large quantity” of used syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs discovered in the vehicle and hotel room had a street value of $8,500.

The three suspects are facing the following charges:

Zachary Parker, 36

Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth

Possession of firearm during a felony

Schedule IV drug violation

Schedule V drug violation

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cody McDavid, 24

Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth

Schedule IV drug violation

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Casey Mays, 29