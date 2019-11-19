Investigation into Buchanan County shooting continues

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into a shooting that happened last week remains ongoing.

A shooting in the Big Rock area of the county last Wednesday night sent one person to a hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say a person of interest is being sought and believe he or she may have left the state.

The sheriff’s office is working with investigators in Kentucky.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-935-2313.

