Investigation: Former Kingsport program director indicted after state claims misuse of public money

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City of Kingsport officials say they are taking steps to avoid the misuse of funds after a state investigation led to criminal charges against a former official.

A grand jury indicted Mark Haga, the city’s former community development program director, on 20 counts of official misconduct after a Tennessee comptroller’s investigation found that he “awarded contracts to his brother-in-law’s construction company to perform home repair projects totaling $731,940 between March 2008 and January 2020.”

The investigative report says Haga was able to bypass the city’s procurement department and make payments without anyone knowing because the payments were below a $15,000 threshold.

“He didn’t have to put those out for quotes or for bids,” said John Dunn, director of communications for the Tennessee comptroller. “He was able to make those payments without any kind of over, thorough review.”

Investigators say the incidents violate Tennessee law, stated in the code of regulations.

“Anyone who is responsible for handing out this kind of money for projects really can’t have a vested interest in those funds, and specifically they can’t provide funds to their family members. In state statute, it’s spelled out that family members through marriage are included in that prohibition,” Dunn said.

According to the investigation report, between March 2008 and January 2020, 90% of the funds Haga used came from federal government’s block grants and the rest were funded by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The report also says Haga authorized home repairs to his sister-in-law’s residence for two projects totaling $18,100.

The comptroller’s office alleges that Haga’s executive secretary and her daughter, in another conflict of interest, used $59,976.18 of the city’s block grant funds that were meant for repairing residences.







We reached out to the City of Kingsport which then released this statement saying in part:

“The City of Kingsport has been made aware of the recent indictment and arrest of a former employee. The indictment is the result of an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. The disbursement of and oversight of these funds were the primary responsibility of this former employee. Neither the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, nor the current City Manager’s administration, were aware of any issues or concerns with the disbursement and oversight of this federally funded program. Notwithstanding the annual audits of city financial records, none of the matters under investigation were ever identified. Additionally, many of the city’s programs that receive federal funding are subject to review by federal agencies. No issues or concerns were ever identified as a result of an audit or a review conducted by a federal agency. The City of Kingsport has fully cooperated with the Comptroller’s office throughout the investigative process and will continue to cooperate with authorities moving forward. However, the city has already taken many steps to strengthen oversight and prevent additional incidents of this nature in the future. So as not to interfere with the comptroller’s investigation, the city has not yet conducted its own investigation on the matter. The city will now conduct an internal investigation of the disbursement of and oversight for the Community Development Block Grant funds in question, and if appropriate take further remedial action. To the extent any current city employees are found to have been involved in improper disbursement or oversight of the grant funds, the city will take appropriate action.” Hannah Purdy

Dunn told News Channel 11 these types of cases happen when there is not adequate oversight.

“We would recommend that they reestablish that threshold so that those types of payments are looked at more closely,” Dunn said. “One person is trusted with a lot of involvement with the money and no one is looking over their shoulder.”

The City of Kingsport says it has already taken many steps to strengthen oversight to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Haga resigned from his position in January 2020.

The Sullivan County district attorney’s office says Haga faces a class E felony punishable by up to six years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines if convicted.