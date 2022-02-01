Investigation: David Crockett teacher used altered invoice for travel costs

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury announced Tuesday that an investigation had been conducted into an agriculture teacher at David Crockett High School.

An investigative report from the comptroller’s office found that the school had given the teacher a check for $1,514.85 in Dec. 2020. The check was intended to be used as a travel advance for the expected cost of lodging on a school trip.

According to the report, the teacher used a personal credit card for the lodging costs which totaled $429.26.

“This left the unused portion of the travel advance paid to the teacher, totaling $1,085.59 ($1,514.85 less $429.26),” the report reads.

The vendor of the lodging gave school officials records of the $429.26 spent, which prompted them to ask for an invoice from the teacher. The report states the teacher “submitted an altered invoice to school officials in an attempt to conceal the unused portion of the travel advance.”

The teacher reimbursed the school on Feb. 5, 2021 for the remaining $1,085.59, according to the comptroller’s office. He reportedly admitted to altering the invoice, but the totals on the fabricated document were incorrect.

“The teacher stated he had no intention of taking school funds for his personal gain,” the report reads.

The investigative report did not identify the teacher, nor did it mention any charges related to the investigation.

The end of the report details a “deficiency” found at DCHS, specifically the unsupervised access that volunteers have to the school’s agriculture greenhouses after regular hours. School officials have since informed the comptroller’s office that the access issue has either been fixed or will be in the near future.

You can read the full investigative report by clicking here.