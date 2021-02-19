Interviews begin for finalists applying for Director of Washington County, Tenn. Schools position

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The process of finding and selecting the next director of schools in Washington County, Tennessee has reached the interview stage.

Five finalists for the position were selected in early February.

Two of the finalists are local to the Tri-Cities region: current Washington County Assistant Director of Schools Dr. Jarrod Adams and current Sullivan East High School Principal Andrew Hare.

The finalists will be interviewed by the board of education through the last full week of February.

Hare was interviewed by the board Thursday night. You can watch his full interview below:

Dr. Greggory Slate, another finalist, was interviewed on Wednesday. Slate is the Senior Director of Secondary Schools and Administration for Rockingham County Schools in Eden, NC. You can watch his interview below: