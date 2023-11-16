JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- World Series Champion Evan Carter took some time to talk with News Channel 11 after helping the Texas Rangers capture the organization’s first title.

Carter, an outfielder with the Rangers, is an Elizabethton native.

Late in the MLB season, Carter was called up to play with the Rangers, which he described as a “flood of emotions.”

“I mean, that’s the goal of everybody once you are in the Minor Leagues, just to be called up,” Carter said. “Once you do, it’s a ton of fun and you get to experience that moment, but then the real work starts from there. It’s just the beginning.”

Carter said the rest of the Rangers team was extremely accepting of him and made him feel like he was a part of the team from the moment he was called up.

The Rangers won the World Series after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. During that series, Carter was pivotal; he had six hits in 21 at-bats and set the record for the most doubles in a single postseason with nine.

“That’s the end goal of everybody; you want to win the last game of the year,” Carter said. “I was fortunate enough to do that at such a young age, so it’s gonna be…hopefully the standard’s been set for the rest of the career.”

Carter told News Channel 11 that while the last few weeks could be described as a whirlwind, it has been full of experiences. His hometown of Elizabethton has been a constant stream of encouragement, Carter said.

“It’s really cool to see how many people are supporting us and how many people have reached out,” he said.

On Saturday, Elizabethton is hosting The Parade of Champions to honor him. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. following the lighting of the Fraser Fir.

“It makes my wife and I feel really special and appreciated. It’s gonna be a ton of fun to be able to get out there and get to spend some time with the people that have supported us.”

Carter is enjoying the offseason and the title of champion, but he has no plans of slowing down in his baseball career. Memorable as his first season in the Majors was, it was “just the start.”