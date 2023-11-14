ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A bridge on Interstate 81 will be renamed to honor an Abingdon firefighter who was killed in October while on duty.

On Monday at the Abingdon Town Council meeting, a resolution was passed to rename the Exit 17 bridge over Interstate 81 across Cummings Street to the Master Firefighter Cameron B. Craig Memorial Bridge.

“It’s just, it’s almost that kind of a feeling like someone famous was involved and, you know, Cameron he loved what he did, and he loved being a firefighter,” Dale Craig, Cameron’s father, said.

Craig, who was 20 years old, was killed en route to a call when the fire truck he was in crashed on Oct. 19.

First responders from across Southwest Virginia and Tennessee honored Craig at a vigil and offered their condolences after the accident.

“We just want to thank everyone who did anything, who said a prayer for us, who just thought about us in some way. Cameron would want his legacy to bring other people to the Lord,” Craig said.