JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City interchange on Interstate 26 was named for a famous evangelist on Wednesday morning.

The Exit 24 interchange is now the “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange.”

A naming ceremony took place along the interstate, and News Channel 11 was live at the scene.

Senator Rusty Crowe requested the interchange be named in honor of the evangelist.

Billy Graham’s grandson and third generation evangelist William Franklin Graham IV attended the ceremony.