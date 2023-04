JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Public works officials within the City of Johnson City are advising residents of near month-long road closure.

City officials have announced that water and sewer service work has closed the East Millard Street and Steel Street intersection

The closure is part of the Lower Brush Creek Interceptor Project.

It will remain closed through Monday, May 1.

City officials note that even Emergency traffic will not be able to pass.