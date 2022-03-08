ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and while there are many female leaders across the region today, it didn’t come without the work of many historical women.

Two notable figures were Mary Eliza Shaut White, known as Eliza White, and Bertha Brewer Ellis.

“Mary Eliza Shaut White was recognized as the leader of the suffrage movement in Johnson City in the lead up to that to the passage of that legislation,” said Rebecca Proffitt, the Interim Director at ETSU’s Reece Museum.

White led the way in Johnson City to fight not only equal rights for white women but worked for causes like the Red Cross. Proffitt said White used her visibility within the community and worked with national leaders to bring attention to her cause within Johnson City.

“She led a parade in Johnson City,” said Proffitt. “She based it on the one that was held by Alice Paul in Washington, D.C. in 1913. Johnson City’s happened in 1916, and she was the woman who was on the horse leading the parade through downtown Johnson City.”

White’s cause rallied for white women, and Ellis fought for the Black community. Proffitt said her history and that of other women of color are much harder to find, but they are working to bring it to light.

“The girls club is still named for her,” said Proffitt. “So, her voice and her history are more recorded than others because she was really prominent in her own community and did a lot for education and the African American community.”

She and other researchers at the Reece Museum are working to curate a more holistic and diverse collection to recognize women of color and their roles in history.

Proffitt said both White and Ellis had to search newspaper archives for their respective husbands’ names and work their way from there.

Proffitt was part of the group that organized and researched leaders to create a mural honoring 100 years of women’s suffrage.

The Reece Museum is working to make their research on these women and other notable figures available online to the general public.

More than 100 years later, Elizabethton is celebrating a community of female leaders.

Main Street Elizabethton said of the 144 businesses in the city, 70 are owned or operated by women — nearly 50%, which stands well above the national average of 20%, according to the Small Business Association.

Of those 70 businesses, 30 have opened in the last five years, according to Courtney Bean, Director of Downtown Elizabethton Main Street.

At the most recent merchant’s meeting, Chair Patti Whitson said she realized just how full the room was of women, and she wanted to take time to recognize that.

“They bring so much to the table, they bring so many ideas, they bring warmth, and they bring leadership and they want to prosper, and they want to make the town better, as well as their store better,” said Whitson.

The women who took part say it’s great to have this kind of community to lean on and support one other.

“It’s awesome,” said Beth Laws at the Simple Blessings General Store. “We all try to communicate with each other when something’s going on, and it’s a really supportive community.”

Whitson said they wanted to gather everyone from behind their desks and out of their storefronts to show just how many female leaders there are in Elizabethton.