JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 50th annual International Storytelling Festival will kick off Friday in Jonesborough.

The three-day festival will take place in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center, says it is great to be back for the festival’s 50th year.

“Coming back and inviting everybody back is pretty much like a homecoming, it’s a celebration of the past it’s bringing back old tellers, veteran tellers, favorites but a lot of new voices and new aspects of the festival,” he said.

Tickets and more information about the festival can be found online.