JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police department is taking direction from the local district attorney as it makes changes to its handling of sexual assault cases in the wake of a 2022 federal lawsuit.

Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Interim Chief Billy Church told News Channel 11 Wednesday that while he couldn’t directly comment on the pending suit filed by former prosecutor Kat Dahl, its allegations helped prompt the department to an internal review.

Dahl worked with the JCPD through a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) from September 2019 through July 2021 as part of a federal program designed to help local agencies pursue federal charges in certain drug, weapons and trafficking cases.

Dahl’s lawsuit claims JCPD leaders were dismissive of evidence that a downtown business owner with the pseudonym “Robert Voe” should be investigated for multiple alleged sexual assaults and that her MOU wasn’t renewed in retaliation because she pushed them to build a broader case against Voe.

News Channel 11 knows Voe’s actual name but is identifying him by his pseudonym because the court documents filed publicly so far don’t disclose his name.

“Other things from the complaint that was made we…just said, ‘hey, let’s look at the way we do certain things, the way we handle certain cases to include the sexual assaults,'” Church said.

“We’ve been working with (First Judicial District Attorney) Steve Finney’s office carefully, and he has come up with some great protocol that he’s given us to standardize certain ways we do things. So we’re using that to make it better. We’re looking at the Family Justice Center, we’re looking at putting showers down there and some more amenities just to make it better for sexual assault victims.”

Church said the department has also requested additional funding for sexual assault training.

Depositions in the case are set for later this month. Karl Turner, who retired as chief at the end of February, is named individually in the lawsuit. It is scheduled for a jury trial in Knoxville federal court in May 2024.