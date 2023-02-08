BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) installed a new interactive aviation science exhibit.

The “Take Flight” exhibit was created through a partnership between the airport and the HandsOn! Museum, according to a release from TRI. The exhibit focuses on “the physics of lift” and allows visitors to learn how airplanes maintain altitude and flight.

“The Tri-Cities Airport is excited to bring this interactive exhibit to our visitors and guests. This display demonstrates the science of flight in an approach that is educational, fun, and even magical,” said Gene Cossey, executive director of Tri-Cities Airport, in the release. “We could not be happier with the partnership between HandsOn! Museum and the Tri-Cities Airport as we continue to make the world of aviation accessible to everyone in our region.”

According to TRI officials, the exhibit is open to the public and can be found in the terminal building by the airport service desk.