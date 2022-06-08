JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) announced plans to update the region’s metro transportation plan.

The updates, which occur every five years, include improvements to roadways, bridges, walkways, bikeways and transit services using federal funding over the course of the next 30 years.

Planning areas include jurisdictions in Bluff City, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi as well as parts of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties.

The public is asked to view proposed projects and provide feedback. A map, which is available until June 17, allows users to click like on projects that interest them. For more information, click here.