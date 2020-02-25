Inter-local funding agreement with Johnson City passes among Washington County Commissioners

South Side Elementary in Johnson City is also slated for expansion.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Commissioners passed an inter-local funding agreement between Washington County and Johnson City that sums at $12.5 million over the course of 25 years.

The agreement involves funding for four Johnson City elementary schools, including Woodland, South Side, Lake Ridge, and Town Acres.

One county commissioner, Mike Ford, spoke against the resolution

“Fair is fair, right is right, and wrong is wrong, I don’t think the way we’re going about it is right. At a 1 percent growth rate, we’re going to have to curtail somewhere; somebody’s going to have to stop spending. Bottom line is this: we’re going to have a tax increase,” he said.

The measure passed with 10 voting yes, 4 voting no, and 1 absent.