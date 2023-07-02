Photo provided by Keewee Guinn of a gas mine firework wrapping up Elizabethton’s celebration Saturday night.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual fireworks display in downtown Elizabethton ended with a big boom Saturday night, which had some spectators wondering if the blast of fire was intentional.

Community members took to social media following the show with photos and videos, and many of them asked the same question: Did they plan that?

News Channel 11 reached out to Elizabethton’s Fire Marshal, Jeremiah Tolley, who said the surprise ending was in fact planned and is called a gas mine firework.

Tolley said the city enlisted the help of Granny’s Fireworks in Watauga for the show, and they planned the entire spectacle, down to the blast that wrapped it all up.