JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Insomnia Cookies, a national cookie store that specializes in delivery and late-night options will open its first Tri-Cities store in Johnson City’s Earth Fare shopping center, likely in October.

Crews from Jackovic Construction, a Pittsburgh-based company that does work for Insomnia’s new stores, are already on the job renovating the former Phones Into Cash store at 1735 W. State of Franklin Road. A building permit was obtained on Sept. 6 for an estimated $227,5464 worth of work to ready the 1,555-square-foot space for Insomnia.

The company, founded in a college dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Syracuse, N.Y. in 2006. Many of its more than 240 locations nationwide are in college and university towns — Johnson City’s will be a stone’s throw from ETSU — and much of its marketing caters to students, with a company-wide “Back to Campus” event.

The nearest location is in Boone, N.C., and offers both pickup and delivery seven days a week starting late mornings and running until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 a.m. the other days of the week.

That website’s menu offers 14 varieties of “classic cookies” at $2.70 each and seven varieties of “deluxe cookies” for $4.50 each. Prices drop for larger orders, and the store also offers ice cream, cookie cakes and other sweets.

The company website lists the Johnson City location as “Coming Soon.”

Job applications for the Johnson City store are online already, for all positions. Pay isn’t mentioned but “Cookie Crew” members are promised free cookies with every shift, paid vacation and sick time and even something called “pay on demand” — an option to get paid daily for the previous day’s shift earnings.

Four-hour shifts are listed as starting at 11 a.m. daily, with the last shift running 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

For more information on Insomnia Cookies, click here.