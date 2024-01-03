MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) has had staffing and safety issues in recent years, but new data from the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) indicates conditions may be improving inside the prison.

A December audit of TDOC found NECX had experienced a correctional officer vacancy rate of 36% in 2023, part of a steady rise since seeing a 15% vacancy in 2020.

More than two years ago, several current and former NECX officers spoke out about conditions in the prison, saying they were beaten down due to short staffing and long hours of overtime.

That led to pay raises in 2021, including a raise of the annual starting salary to $44,500 and a $5,000 sign-on bonus – all to get more workers into Tennessee’s prisons.

Still, NECX struggled to bring in and retain workers, and security concerns for prison workers persisted.

But at the start of 2024, some inside NECX believe things are starting to turn a corner.

Cpl. Kevin Dempsey has been at NECX for four years, during peak short-staffing at the prison.

Dempsey said he has seen improvements in staffing and safety recently, which he credits to the 2021 pay raises starting to work as intended.

“I have seen it where we’ve been pretty short-staffed and we had to put up more overtime,” Dempsey said. “We have a lot of re-hires coming back. We have a lot of new hires who are actually applying for the facility because of the state benefits and great pay we have to a point now where overtime is being pushed minimally.”

According to the audit, NECX showed signs of vacancy rate improvement in late August 2023, down from 36% to 30%.

Since that data was collected, TDOC Public Information Officer Rob Reburn said the vacancy rate has dropped even further in the new year, down to around 23% with 52 vacancies still to be filled.

“We want it to be 100% [of CO positions filled],” Reburn said. “We keep marching that way. We do have some issues, but it’s important to note that those issues are the same issues that correctional agencies and law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with, and that’s finding professionals to come in and staff our facilities.”

With short-staffing comes concerns about security for both correctional officers and inmates.

In the last three years, NECX has seen a reduction in the number of incidents involving staff and assaults on staff from 126 in 2021, to 87 in 2022, down to 39 in 2023.

Reburn said security will only continue to improve as those vacant positions get filled.

“The more people who accept that challenge and join us and our mission to make Tennessee safer, ultimately the safer it will be,” Reburn said. “Because our staffing pattern is built on what we need to make sure it is the absolute safest and best facility.”

Dempsey said he has noticed the impact the staffing gains have on safety in the prison.

“Where we have more staff, we have more of that security presence, more of a command presence, that we run into minimal situations,” Dempsey said.

Working long hours is another symptom of short-staffing experienced at NECX.

In the 2023 audit, 83% of NECX employees reported working some amount of overtime, slightly below the statewide mark.

Seventy-one employees reported working 500 hours of overtime or more, with two working between 1,500 and 2,000 hours of overtime.

Reburn said the frequency of overtime use makes getting vacancies filled all the more important.

“Ultimately, that’s how we reduced the overtime, by getting more staff in here,” Reburn said. “If you come in, not only are you joining a hard-working team who can handle it, but you will be helping reduce that overall workload.”

Retention has also been a struggle for the prison.

NECX reported a 51% turnover rate in 2023, although that was down from 78% in 2022.

Reburn said efforts to retain prison workers include a change in administrative culture.

“We’ve worked really hard to revamp the culture to be, you are not alone,” Reburn said. “We are a team, and as long as we stick together as a team and we approach any and all challenges as a team, we will overcome them.”

Dempsey said correctional officers have been given more time to engage with stress management and employee assistance programs.

“They saw how short we were,” Dempsey said. “Our staff is fully supportive, all way down from the wardens to a regular officer.”

Reburn said he also hopes the automatic pay bump from $44,500 to about $46,000 after the first year of employment helps retain officers.