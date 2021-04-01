Inside Look: Donating plasma for COVID-19 treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you haven’t had it yourself, it’s likely you know someone who has battled or is battling COVID-19. The News Channel 11 family was not immune to the pandemic – some staff members tested positive for the virus.

It’s important to note that no one worked in the building after testing positive and News Channel 11 followed CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

I, a reporter, and 5 pm show producer, David McAvoy, had very different experiences with COVID-19 but we both came to the same conclusion — we wanted to help others diagnosed with the virus by donating convalescent plasma.

Before I tested positive back in December, I had a gut feeling that I had Covid-19. I felt horrible and lost my senses of taste and smell the week of Christmas.

While I laid in bed sick, I knew I didn’t want anyone else to experience what I was feeling and I wanted to help as soon as I could.

“It just takes out a certain amount at a time and processes it then it gives you your red cells back in that big bag of saline and some of that saline back,” said Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Donor Coordinator Tammy Ervin as she prepared me for my donation.

Ahead of my initial donation, I went in for a pre-test got my results and about a week later was able to donate. This was about two months after I had recovered. Until I went to Marsh, I had never donated blood before.

“Alright sweetie, gentle squeeze. Squeeze and hold until I get you stuck and then you can relax, okay? AD: Okay. TE: Little stick, okay?,” she said as I held my breath before the needle went in.

Erin explained the whole blood is pumped into a machine that processes and separates the plasma from the red blood cells. The filtered red blood cells then go back into the body along with saline.

Marsh says plasma from those who have recovered from Covid-19 and still have high antibodies is desperately needed.

“I was kind of excited that I got it because it gave me that chance to help somebody out who was dealing with it. As soon as I was able I went down to try to donate plasma,” said News Channel producer, David McAvoy.

Someone in McAvoy’s family tested positive so he decided to get tested. He says he didn’t really have any symptoms that would have led him to believe his test would be positive in early December.

“As long as I’ve got [the antibodies]- I beg for them to take the plasma and give it to somebody that really needs it,” he said.

He started donating at Marsh’s Kingsport location around the time the pandemic began.

“I felt the need to do something good as I’m sure a lot of people did so I started donating blood,” he said, “Then as we got into it and we started hearing about the convalescent plasma being such a help to people who were really fighting it, I was so excited that I could do something like that to help somebody out.”

For him, donating blood is personal.

“I have a stepdaughter who’s had blood transfusions. I’ve had friends and family… other people that’ve had blood transfusions, so I know they need it so, it’s the easiest way to save a life I know of,” he said. “For people who have told me after I mentioned that I donated to say ya know, ‘A family member of mine has received that treatment and it helped them, it makes you feel good about what you’ve done.”

While I was able to donate plasma directly, he donated whole blood where plasma will later be extracted.

“I think once the needle’s in, I think it’s 10-15 minutes tops… you can take that time and save somebody’s life hopefully,” he said. “I actually know of at least two people who have told me while they were fighting it they’ve received convalescent plasma to help them get through it.”

While donating whole blood only takes 15-20 minutes donating plasma takes a little over an hour.

“How are you feeling? Good?,” Tammy asked me as she took the needle out. “Good, yeah,” I replied. She then asked “Are you chilled a little bit?” I told her I was and that my arm felt a little funny.

She gave me a snack and I stood up and was fine. I had to keep a bandage on my arm for a few hours and I had some bruising but the experience was comfortable as I was coached through the entire process.

If you are able, I ask that you consider donating too.