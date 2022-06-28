HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community.

SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails system located adjacent to 2nd Avenue.

(Image courtesy of Jamison Evans – SORBA Tri-Cities President)

The project design is being funded by the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board and is also supported by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

The proposed track would be open to bikes, skateboards, inline skates, and scooters.

According to SORBA, overall design considerations came up during an initial kick-off meeting. Now, the organization is seeking community members’ input.

The survey is available online. The deadline for submissions is July 5.