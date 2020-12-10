Input sought on new names, mascots for Central and South middle schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high schools set to become middle schools next school year, school officials want your thoughts on what the schools’ new names and mascots should be.

An online survey regarding the new name, mascot, and colors of the Central middle school will remain open until noon Friday. A survey for the new South middle school will go live on the school system’s website at noon Friday and remain open until noon Dec. 18.

The Central survey features the following options:

School name:

Sullivan Central Middle School

Central Valley Middle School

School mascot:

Cougars

Wildcats

School colors:

Orange, White, Navy

Orange, White, Charcoal Gray

Sullivan Central High School opened in the fall of 1968 with the mascot chosen as Cougars and school colors as Tennessee Orange and Off White as per school board records in 1968. Since then there have been traces of navy, black, and light blue mixed in and the shade of orange has changed throughout the years.

The South survey will feature these options:

School name:

Sullivan Heights Middle School

Sullivan West Middle School

West Valley Middle School

School mascot:

Hawks

Huskies

Wolfpack

School colors:

Columbia Blue, Charcoal Gray and Red

Columbia Blue, Charcoal Gray and White

Columbia Blue, Red, White

Sullivan South High School opened in the fall of 1980 with the mascot chosen as Rebels and school colors as Columbia Blue and Gray. Since then there have been traces of red, black and navy mixed in with the official school colors.

The survey options were formulated by committees that were created for each school, with membership consisting of students, staff, and parents.

Committee members will review the survey data and make recommendations to the school board at its January 2021 meeting.

The new West Ridge High School is set to open next fall.