JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The law firm hired to conduct an independent review of how Johnson City police handle sexual assault cases has established an online portal where citizens can submit their concerns.

According to a release from the city, information can be shared anonymously through the portal and submissions will go directly to the Daigle Law Group. While input may be submitted anonymously, citizens are encouraged to submit their contact information for follow-up purposes.

“Victims and/or anyone with concerns can get in touch with them and I think that … they would love to get names so that they can follow up, but the city in no part will be a part of that,” City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon. “This will just be the investigation.”

The portal can be found at https://jcpd.mystagingwebsite.com/.

The city hired the Daigle Law Group to conduct a third-party investigation after a lawsuit was filed by a former special assistant U.S. attorney who said she was fired for pushing the department to further investigate a series of rape allegations made against a Johnson City business owner referred to only as “Robert Voe.”

“They have said that it would take five to six months from the beginning and we’re about three to four weeks into it,” Ball said. “They’re reviewing all the records now and they’re also looking … our protocol, our policies as well as state policies.”

Ball said the law group’s portal fits with her hopes for what can emerge from the filing of the lawsuit, the allegations of which have led to a small but vocal group of concerned citizens calling for Police Chief Karl Turner’s suspension or ouster.

“From the very beginning, it’s been our desire to figure out a way that we could hear the concerns from folks,” Ball said.