KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the City of Kingsport want to know what you have to say about a busy interchange that is now the focus of a traffic study.

Along with consultant CDM Smith, Kingsport and TDOT are conducting a study on the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. The study covers John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion shopping center.

“The study will review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts, and other items to ensure this area continues to operate efficiently and safely,” Lesley Phillips, coordinator of the Kingsport Metro Transportation Organization, said in a release.

Data from the study will be analyzed and CDM Smith will draft a final report containing recommendations and cost estimates by the end of the summer.

Public input is being sought for the study. Citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that will remain open through Jan. 31.

According to the city, TDOT will cover 90% of the study’s $124,585 cost and the city will pay for the remaining 10%.