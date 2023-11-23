WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Inmates at the Washington County Detention Center were transported to a nearby hospital Thursday night, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) told News Channel 11 that an “incident inside a pod” occurred Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, some inmates required medical attention and were treated at a local hospital before being returned to the custody of the WCSO.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Channel 11 had a crew at the detention center shortly after 8:30 p.m., where first responders were still on the scene.

No further details have been released as of Thursday evening.