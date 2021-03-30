Inmate found unresponsive in Bristol, Virginia jail

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say an inmate is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday.

Bristol, Virginia Sheriff David Maples says the male inmate was discovered around 2:35 p.m.

“Jail medical staff administered treatment at the jail and summoned paramedics from the Bristol Virginia Fire Department to assist and transport to Bristol Regional Medical Center,” Maples said in a release. “The inmate was later pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Maples said, as a matter of procedure, the Bristol, Virginia Police Department was called to investigate the death but foul play is not suspected.