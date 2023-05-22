PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee died on Monday morning, according to facility officials.

A release from USP Lee said LaJohn Champion, 33, was found unresponsive at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday. Responding staff started life-saving measures and called EMS personnel, who continued life-saving efforts.

Champion was subsequently pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

Champion was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to 24 months incarcerated for a supervised release violation. He had been in custody at USP Lee, a high-security facility, since February 8, 2023, USP said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been notified of Champion’s death and no staff or other inmates were injured. USP did not provide the cause of Champion’s death.