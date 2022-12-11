BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.

According to a release from the VADOC, an inmate at Wallens State Prison was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon following an alleged attack by another inmate.

The inmate was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the release states.

The incident is currently being investigated by the VADOC’s Special Investigation Unit.

No identities have been released.