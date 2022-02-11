WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A Wise County court sentenced a former Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate on Friday for strangling his cellmate.

Prosecutors say William A. Saunders, 52, of Danville, admitted to using a pair of pants to strangle his cellmate, Donald Wayne Gary, at Wallens Ridge in May 2018.

“A pair of burgundy pants was found tightly wrapped around Mr. Gary’s neck and the medical examiner confirmed that Gary died from asphyxia due to strangulation and that the internal injuries suffered by Gary were severe,” the Wise County commonwealth attorney’s office said in a release.

Saunders is currently an inmate at Red Onion State Prison.

He was already serving multiple life sentences for prior convictions, including a 1989 armed robbery and murder in Danville.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Saunders to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and five years for strangulation, which will run on top of his current life sentence.