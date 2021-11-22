Inmate at Northeast Correctional hospitalized after ‘altercation’

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Northeast Correctional Complex was hospitalized Monday after being injured during an “altercation” at the prison in Mountain City.

Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) Spokesman Robert Reburn did not provide any additional details in response to a News Channel 11 inquiry.

News Channel 11 has requested confirmation from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department but has not received any more information as of Monday night.

The prison has faced ongoing staffing challenges and announced a hiring event for Nov. 30 earlier on Monday.

The staffing issues at Northeast Correctional Complex have drawn the attention of State Representative Scotty Campbell, who has publicly addressed the testimonies of current and former workers.

This is a developing story.