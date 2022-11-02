KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map showed heavy congestion in the eastbound lanes as of 12:20 p.m. As of 1 p.m., traffic was clear, according to TDOT and the KPD.

The KPD asks everyone traveling through the area to consider an alternate route and use caution.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the KPD for more details on the crash.