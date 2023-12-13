UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those inside a burned trailer were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jim Erwin.

The Southside Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) was called to a trailer fire in the Lower Higgins Creek area Wednesday morning, Erwin stated in a social media post.

The trailer was destroyed in the fire, and Erwin stated occupants of the home were taken to the Unicoi County Hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southside VFD was assisted by multiple agencies while responding to the fire.