Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple injuries have been confirmed after a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 72 in Scott County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad, emergency officials were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of SR 72 at 7:38 a.m.

Injuries were confirmed, but there was no word on the extent or number of injuries or vehicles involved.

According to NRS, the Virginia State Police have taken over the crash investigation.

Gate City Fire Department, Scott County Life Saving Crew, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Duffield Fire Department all responded to the crash.